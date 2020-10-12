Daily News

Gunmen release kaduna students, teacher after six weeks in captivity

KADUNA

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

After collecting ransom in two tranches, the four JS-3 students and their teacher abducted in a Kaduna village have been released by their abductees.

Those who regained freedom were the three female students, a female teacher and a male student. The victims were students and a teacher of Prince Academy, Damba Kasaya.

According to a local, the victims were freed on Saturday night after money was paid as ransom in two tranches.

They were abducted 6 weeks ago when attempting to write an examination in the school. The gunmen stormed the school compound and took them away. A man was shot and killed during the operation at the Damba Kasaya village near Buruku of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

A source told journalists that the gunmen had killed Benjamin Auta,28, and burnt a small church before they led the abductees to an unknown location.

Vanguard

