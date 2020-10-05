Guns boom in Akure as PDP, APC supporters clash

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

There was heavy shooting on Sunday morning on Oba Adeshida road in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) clashed.

The fight was said to have been a reprisal over the killing of an APC member at Oba Nla, Akure, on Saturday night.

Several persons were said to have been injured, while many vehicles were vandalised.

As at the time of this report, the fight had spread to Erakhale.

Motorists had stopped plying the Oba Adeshida road at press time.

The police command has said nobody died in the clash.

It said one person, who was in injured, is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Spokesman Tee-Leo Ikoro told reporters that policemen had been drafted to the area.

He said some party supporters were raising unnecessary tension.

Traders and passersby fled for safety at Oba Nla along Oba Adeshida road as PDP and APC supporters exchanged gunfire.

More policemen were sighted at the area as traders at Oba Oja market displayed their goods.

The Governor Akeredolu Campaign Organisation in a statement by its spokesman Richard Olatunde alleged that the recourse to attack, thuggery and violence by the PDP was the height of insensitivity, irresponsibility and indecency and was obviously provocative.

He alleged that PDP thugs attacked anyone seen with APC branded items such as clothes and caps, as well as taxi drivers with Akeredolu stickers at Obanle.

He said the violence continued yesterday, with APC supporters beaten, clubbed and attacked with machetes for supporting the party.

Olatunde said: “We note that Oba-nla junction is the political base of some PDP chieftains like the lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency, Adedayo Omolafe, popularly called Expensive. Therefore, the source of this latest wave of thuggery and violence should not be far-fetched.

“The popularity of the APC candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has become a source of worry to the PDP. But rather than seeking legitimate means to shore up support, the party is bent on decimating the overwhelming and massive support APC is enjoying across the state, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

“It is unfortunate that the PDP continues to move on this path of perdition despite appeals. Our appeal to security agents is to stop the party from turning our dear state into a theatre of war in the name of election.

But the Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, through its spokesman, Gbenga Akinmoyo, said PDP supporters were attacked in their homes with guns.

He alleged that Jegede’s Opomulero office in Akure was attacked by APC thugs, who shot PDP supporters, injuring some, who have been hospitalised.

According to him, “we believe this is a deliberate attack given that Akure South Local Government is a stronghold of Eyitayo Jegede, SAN and it is aimed at creating voter apathy among the determined electorate, by creating fear of endangering their lives if they go out to vote on Saturday.”