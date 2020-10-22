gunshots,-smoke-as-ikoyi-prison-comes-under-attack

A general view of smoke arising from the Ikoyi prison that is on fire in Lagos on October 22, 2020. – (Photo by Sophie BOUILLON / AFP)

A section of Ikoyi Correctional Center is currently under attack with smoke billowing from the building and gunshots heard.

In a video which was shared on social media by eyewitnesses, inmates can be seen running and trying to escape.

As at the time of this report, it is yet unclear if the attack is a jailbreak attempt or attack by hoodlums.

Policemen and soldiers have however been deployed to the prison to backup security on ground.

Inmates are said to have been contained thus far with soldiers and the police officers strategically stationed at the four corners of the prison.

The prison offices are however still on fire.

Ikoyi Prison is on firepic.twitter.com/k0SpFstf8W — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) October 22, 2020

More from Ikoyi Prison…

Two guys on the roof that look like prisoners trying to escape (not sure) pic.twitter.com/gwiDzc4LXW — ST. JAMES (@JamestheGRT) October 22, 2020

Ikoyi prison is on fire !! that explains all the gun shots we’ve been hearing ! Everyone around Polo Club rn should be very safe !!! pic.twitter.com/CIstPR9sjR — Love, From Bourdillon. (@freshldrb) October 22, 2020