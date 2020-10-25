H.E.R Amplifies #EndSARS Movement On Saturday Night Live

The protest against police brutality has spread outside Nigeria with so many celebrities demanding that the Nigerian government put an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad exploitation of Nigerian youths.

Celebrities such as Rihanna, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and many others demanding an end to police brutality and generally, bad governance.

On Saturday, Gabriella Wilson, professionally known as H.E.R, an American singer and songwriter, as also joined her voice with that of millions seeking an end to police brutality.

She performed her latest single “Hold On“. While performing the deeply moving track, members of her band wore dark shirts with #EndSARS written across the front.

H.E.R means Having Everything Revealed and in 2020, she was nominated for five awards at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for I Used to Know Her and Song of the Year for “Hard Place”. On September 20, 2020, she sang Sinéad O’Connor’s version of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U”, for the In Memoriam segment of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Other international celebrities that have also reacted or spoken out in support of the #EndSARS protest include Drake, Cardi B, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Trey Songz, Big Sean, John Boyega, Chance The Rapper amongst others.

Watch her performance below: