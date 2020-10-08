Hacker jailed for $70,000 bank fraud

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Tuesday convicted and sentenced one Eric Obulo to one year imprisonment for hacking the database of a commercial bank and stealing $70,000 about N26.9m.

Justice I. M. Sani convicted Obulo following his arraignment by the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement signed by the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the court also gave the victim an option of N5million fine.

The convict was arraigned for unlawfully intercepting by technical means the database of the bank and stealing $70,000.

The statement said the crime was committed in Port Harcourt on July, 2019.