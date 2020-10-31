halloween-came-early!-stars-slip-into-their-costumes

Halloween is not until Saturday but it looks like Hollywood was ready to play dress up days early.

Several luminaries took to social media before the holiday to share a look at their costumes which ranged from scary to sexy with several original ideas mixed in.

Among the group there was a vampire, Princess Leia, Power Ranges, Glinda The Good Witch and a Day Of The Dead woman and the celebrities who had fun were Gretchen Rossi, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, Bella Thorne, Blanca Blanco and Drew Barrymore, to name a few.

Gretchen Rossi of RHOC fame had a Day Of The Dead look at home; it was also her 42nd birthday party.

‘Had the best time at my Halloween themed birthday party!’ began the TV star.

‘Thank you to my wonderful bestie & all my beautiful girlfriends for throwing such an a spooktacular bash for me. It was truly epic!’ she said.

Bella Thorne wore red as she said, ‘Which vamp sister are u?? Swipe for da fangs.’

She had on a bat mask with fangs and red lipstick as well as a red dress as she sat in a large arm chair.

The star was also seen in several other outfits.

Ciara wore a yellow wig to dress up as Cardi B while her son Future Jr posed as Offset with a jean jacket and a thick gold chain.

She did a great job! Bebe Rexha was dressed up as Poison Ivy; Uma Thurman played the character in 1997’s Batman & Robin

Blanca Blanco from the new Amazon Prime series Tale Of Tails was dressed as Princess Leia from The Return Of The Jedi.

This is the outfit she wore when she was enslaved by Jabba The Hutt.

The outfit was first developed in sketches by Rodis-Jamero, assistant art director of visual effects for The Empire Strikes Back and the Return of the Jedi costume designer.

Stassi Shroeder put her pregnancy bump on display in a black dress as she added red devil ears.

The blonde beauty was with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright who is also pregnant.

And there were two pretty brunette pals in all black.

Kourtney Kardashian was seen in a black leotard with a black bow tie on. She said she was going as a ‘performer.’

The shot was from sister Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party which was a TV special.

Kelly Ripa shared two looks: ‘#halloween 2020. How it started. How it’s going Because two things can be true at once.’

She was also seen as Carole Baskin from Tiger King while Ryan Seacrest was Joe Exotic.

Kim Kardashian dressed as Carole Baskin from Tiger King.

And her pal Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic: ‘I don’t think anything will beat Sonny and Cher BUT this comes Close!! Joe Exotic, Carol Baskin and MY tigers.’

Heidi Klum had another interesting look for Halloween.

‘On to the next look … and doing my best to blend in! #HeidiHalloween2020.’

Kylie Jenner dressed as a Power Ranger with her friends including Stassie Baby.

Heidi Klum was seen laying down on the ground as a staff of four dressed her up.

She seemed to be turning into a marble statue but there was still time for some dramatic changes.

The German supermodel is known for her exotic Halloween costumes that take a lot of time to prep.

JWoww had a Stranger Things look with her family as she credited photographer Anthony Serrantonio.

Drew Barrymore was Glenda The Good Witch from The Wizard Of Oz on her talk show.

The Charlie’s Angels star looked stunning in the pink gown with a silver hat and wand.

The former child performer who has two kids with Will Kopelman was seen handing out $10K to a single mom for her non profit.

She nailed it: Kelly Clarkson posed as Meryl Streep’s character from Death Becomes Her