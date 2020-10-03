Happening Now: Guinness hosts Laycon, other BBNAIJA Housemates as Erica is missing (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

By Ayo Onikoyi

The gold sponsor of the just concluded reality Tv show, Big brother Naija lockdown 2020, is currently hosting the winner of the show, Laycon and other BBNAIJA Housemates for the prize presentation.

Nengi and Ozo arrived at the party together probably putting an end the rumour of their frosty affair.

Erica is yet to be seen at the party as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News

Related