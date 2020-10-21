happening-now:-uniformed-men-shoot-at-protesters-in-yaba

There are reports of gunshots in Yaba area of Lagos State.
An eyewitness captured uniformed men shooting at rioters as the sound of live bullets rent the air.
Policemen are shooting live rounds at Adekunle, YABA right now. On Herbert Macaulay. Please stay safe everyone #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/OFGQKR4JfA
— Ephy🦅 (@AuntyAbigael) October 21, 2020
