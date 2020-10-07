Daily News

Harassed Waldrum deletes tweet on Falcons

By Taofeek Babalola

New Nigeria women’s national team coach Randy Waldrum has deleted  a tweet accepting  the  Super Falcons job even as  his official twitter handle @CoachWaldrum  has also been deactivated shortly  after the post.

After a year without a coach, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced  the former Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Team coach and Head Women’s Soccer coach at the University of Pittsburgh as new coach of Nigeria women national team on Monday with the American expressing  excitement over his appointment.

“Very excited to head up the #NigerianwomensnationalTeam and looking forward to working with this amazing team! Gives me a chance to reconnect with some of the players I know! Big thanks to Pitt for allowing me the flexibility to work with them! #SuperFalcons #H2p,” Waldrum tweeted.

But his tweet was met with public opprobrium among the soccer loving Nigerians who queried  the  seemingly lopsided condition of service granted Waldrum by the NFF since he would be keeping  his job at the University of Pittsburgh along with that of  the Super Falcons.

Meanwhile,  a check to his twitter handle hours later showed that the messages of acceptance have been deleted, while twitter handle has also been deactivated following series of attack he received via the social media. The 64-year-old American was appointed in 2017 but rejected the chance to become coach of Nigeria women national team.

