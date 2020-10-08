Harry Potter fans shocked after discovering Draco Malfoy’s total screen time is just 31 minutes

By Jessica Green For Mailonline

Published: 10:36 EDT, 8 October 2020 | Updated: 12:29 EDT, 8 October 2020

Harry Potter enthusiasts have been left gobsmacked after discovering the total screen time given to the character Draco Malfoy was apparently just 31 minutes.

Portrayed by British actor Tom Felton, the Slytherin student was often a huge source of frustration for the main character thanks to his bullying antics and evil family.

But despite being one of Harry Potter’s long-standing rivals, Draco was given the spotlight for just slightly more than half an hour across the entire saga, according to a resurfaced rundown of characters’ screen time on IMDb.

Shared to Twitter this week, fans couldn’t believe the results, with one person writing: ‘The fact Draco Malfoy was only in 31 minutes throughout the whole of the Harry Potter franchise (19 hrs and 40 minutes) just doesn’t sit right with me.’

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix he only featured for one minute and 15 seconds, to the shock of social media users. Although it is unclear if the screen time includes moments when the person is in shot but not the focal character.

One person wrote: ‘Tom Felton also had to dye his hair for ten years, to only end up with 30 minutes of screen time. He and Draco deserved better.’

Another said: ‘I fully can’t wrap my head round the fact that through all eight Harry Potter films, Draco Malfoy only had 30 mins of screen time. This kid bleached his hair for 11 years for half an hour of screen time.’

‘Are you telling that 14 years old me celebrated the birthday of a character that had 31 minutes on screen?,’ a third wrote.

Another viewer said: ‘Just re-watched it all to verify the truth, couldn’t actually believe it. They missed a trick their.

Screen time for the characters in the Harry Potter franchise Minutes Character 539:15 Harry Potter 211:45 Ron Weasley 205:00 Hermione Granger 77:15 Albus Dumbledore 45:45 Rubeus Hagrid 43:15 Severus Snape 37:15 Lord Voldemort 31:30 Draco Malfoy 30:15 Ginny Weasley 28:45 Minerva McGonagall 28:15 Neville Longbottom 26:00 Remus Lupin 20:45 Sirius Black 20:00 George Weasley 19:30 Fred Weasley 18:45 Horace Slughorn 17:15 Luna Lovegood 16:00 Dolores Umbridge 15:15 Lucius Malfoy 11:15 Dobby 10:30 Bellatrix Lestrange

‘He was a quality character, played by a gorgeous actor.’

A fifth questioned: ‘You mean to tell me that Draco Malfoy, Harry’s biggest enemy throughout his entire time at Hogwarts, who was one of the most recurring characters after the golden trio, only had 31 minutes of screen time in the whole almost 20 hours of Harry Potter movies? How is that possible?’

But not all were sympathetic to the character’s lack of screen time, with some insisting Tom’s role didn’t deserve anymore of the attention.

‘When are you guys going to accept that he’s a side character?’, one person said.

Another wrote: ‘It’s called Harry Potter. Not Draco Malfoy. Nobody wants to see his punk self for more than 30 minutes.’

The statistics also surprisingly showed that Voldemort (played mostly by Ralph Fiennes) was given a total of just 37 minutes and 15 seconds, while Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) appeared for 45 minutes and 45 seconds overall.

Professor McGonnagall (Maggie Smith) received 28 minutes and 45 seconds, while Neville Longbottom was on screen for just 28 minutes and 15 seconds.

Unsurprisingly Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) clocked the most camera time across the franchise, appearing on screen for nearly nine hours out of the total 19-hour-and-40-minute runtime.

Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) both appeared around three and a half hours.

The figures on IMBb were collated from a fan study, with results rounded up to the closest 15 seconds – although some social media users were still puzzled by the timings.

Explaining how they were worked out, one Twitter user said: ‘To those who are confused: this is how editing works. Average shot length in a modern movie is only about four seconds!

‘The phrase “screen time” is used super literally here. The stats would all be much higher if we counted the full runtime of each scene a character is included in.’