‘Hausa-Fulani Muslims are real victims of Southem Kaduna killings’

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Hausa-Fulani Muslims are the real victims of the killings in Southern Kaduna, Muslim leaders from across the country, under the auspices of ‘Concerned Muslims’ have stated.

Rising from a roundtable meeting in Kaduna, they alleged genocide was carefully orchestrated to prevent the spread of Islam in the region.

In a communiqué after the meeting by the group’s chairman, Dr Mustapha Isa Qasim and Secretary, Mallam Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu , they argued there were mischievous and misleading information as to the real victims of Southern Kaduna crisis.

They said: “The persistent killing of Muslims in Southern Kaduna is a ploy to completely wipe them out of the area despite being the founders of many communities in the areas for hundreds of years.

“The continued genocide of the Muslims in Southern Kaduna was an intentional plan orchestrated against the Muslims to prevent the spread of Islam and also to win sympathy and donation from other Christians across the glove.

“The claim that the Hausa/Fulani in the area are settlers is an attempt to distort historical heritage since they have been in existence in those areas even before the Jihad of Usman Fodio.

“In fact, during the slave trade there was no any tribe residing in any part of southern Kaduna except the Fulani and the Hausa comnmunities. But of recent there were attempts to hide the truth and to present distorted information.

“The aggression in southern Kaduna was not limited to the Hausa/ Fulani Muslim alone, it also extended to other nationalities residing in the area because some of them are also been attacked, maimed, intimidated and even killed. In fact they too are denied the full ownership of lands in the area.

“In the event of incidental death of any person from any tribe in the area, the Muslims always pay for the price of the act even if they were unaware of the situation. A case here is the death of the Chief of Adara kingdom.

“Lack of implementation of whitepaper of reports of committee of inquiries has given more room for the continuous crisis in the area.

“The persistent crisis in southern Kaduna has caused a lot of colossal damage and loses in terms of humans, livestock and property to the Muslims in the area which could be quantified in billions of naira.”