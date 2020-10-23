hawaiian-airlines-resumes-services-to-boston,-new-york-and-the-rest-of-its-13-city-mainland-network

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Hawaiian Airlines will resume service for its nonstop flight to Boston, dubbed ‘the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in US history’ – just in time for the holiday season.

The airline, Hawaii’s flag carrier, announced Wednesday those services would resume in December along with New York services and the rest of their 13-city US mainland network as well.

Hawaiian Airlines first introduced the arduous 5,095-mile journey between Honolulu and the Logan International Airport in Boston in April 2019, CNN reports.

The flight from Honolulu takes approximately 10 hours in a wide-body Airbus A330

The flight from Honolulu takes approximately 10 hours in a wide-body Airbus A330 while the trip back adds on an additional 1.5 hours to that leg.

On October 15, Hawaii lifted its seven-month mandatory quarantine, allowing for travelers to avoid the two-week quarantine period with proof of a negative COVID-19 test approved within 72 hours of their final leg of departure.

The move will hopefully revitalize the Aloha State’s tourism economy.

Boston flights will resume on December 19 and will offer two flights a week. Services from JFK in New York will start on December 14, at three times a week.

Daily flights to Long Beach, California, will resume on December 13.

‘We’re pleased with increased demand for travel to Hawaii, and we’re excited to once again offer our East Coast guests the convenience of our nonstop flights as we welcome them to the islands with new health and safety measures,’ said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines.

For other California cities, the airline hopes to bring back its Airbus A321neo for nonstop flights between Kaua’i’s Līhuʻe Airport and Los Angeles and Oakland, and between Maui’s Kahului Airport and San Diego and San Francisco.