Oyinkan Medubi

NO, don’t roast me just yet for that headline because I did not say it; George Bernard Shaw did. You remember him, don’t you? He’s that twentieth century English dramatist and wit who said many other things that I admire a lot but can’t print here. No space. What were you thinking, you?! Anyways, today, we’re celebrating teachers, once again; and this time, we’re reminding all that they are doing the most awesome thing that most of us cannot do – handling with patience and tolerance the most difficult segment of the population, children and youths.

The natural question will be, what on earth could Shaw have been thinking of when he said that ‘he who can, does; he who cannot, teaches’? Do what exactly: sing the national anthem, make a girlfriend cry because she’s not getting that fifty-thousand-naira shoe, or even turn a simple meal of eba to a dish of garium solidiphate and charge five thousand naira for it? Most times, it’s difficult to know what our geniuses have in their heads – brains, mushrooms or just plain old yoghourt. I think though he was talking about education.

What I’m saying is, let us forgive Baba Shaw for saying what he did and find some solace in someone else’s words of wisdom. Oh dear, it appears Wilde has not fared any better on teaching. He said, ‘everybody who is incapable of learning has taken to teaching.’ (whisper) I think he has made things a little worse. Don’t mind him o jare; he didn’t know what he was talking about. It’s no wonder many did wonder at his end before his end did its wonders on him. I mean, why would he say something like that? Had he met some Nigerian teachers, do you think?

I think, nay, I am convinced, that Shakespeare did. I hope you won’t stone me if I tell you what he said about teachers. Ok, here goes. (whisper) He said ‘I can easier teach twenty what were good to be done than be one of the twenty to follow mine own teaching.’ Apart from that awkward English of his which gave me persistent headaches in school, honestly, I would fain have called him out at four a.m. tomorrow on this claim. Just what did he mean? That teachers can’t follow something as simple as their own teaching? The cheek of it! No wonder they called him the bard!

Truly, teaching is an honorable profession. I think I’ve heard that before. Oh yeah, it was from Achebe’s Chief Nanga, that viciously crooked politician in A Man of the People. It was the politician’s favourite way of appearing to play to the people’s gallery while cheating the same people and robbing them blind of their own resources. That novel is set in the politics of the sixties. Yet, it is no less true of the politics of the twenty-twenties that we are in now. This is the tragedy of a nation, nay a continent.

So, quite clearly, teachers have not received respect from these past wits who were probably still wincing from the many canes they received at the hands of their own teachers, now the state is adding its own insult to injury. Chief Nanga, though a fictitious character, typifies the national attitude to the profession. If you don’t believe me, just look at the treatment ASUU, NUT, ASUP, ASUCOE, and all other ASU-like bodies are receiving at the hands of the nation right now. I mean, ASUU people not been paid any remunerations for the past three months even in these austere times. Sad, no?

I do believe that the national disrespect for teachers is at the heart of this continent’s problems. I mean, all the nations in the world that have progress to make and goals to reach have put only one thing ahead of themselves: the remuneration of their teachers. This is so for one reason only – that teachers are at the heart of any nation’s drive for progress and goals. The military defends, the civil service guides the conduct of affairs, the business people see to the movement of goods, the politicians are supposed to make laws that guide the conduct of these affairs.

It is, however, the teacher who teaches all the people mentioned above right from their early years to their very ends, and even more, such as the nation’s thinkers. It is teachers who teach innovators, inventors, technocrats, military strategists … Newton, Edison, Einstein all had their beginnings with teachers. True, they failed to recognise Einstein’s genius early on, for example, yet, they awakened something in him to guide him towards his self-discovery one way or another. He said and I quote:

The most valuable thing a teacher can impart to children is not knowledge and understanding per se but a longing for knowledge and understanding, and an appreciation for intellectual values, whether they be artistic, scientific or moral. It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge…

There is a saying that ‘he that teaches himself has a fool for a master’. That was said by Benjamin Franklin because he recognised the futility of anyone setting out to be his own teacher or declaring he had no teacher to be grateful to. Even a bad teacher does impart something. One’s teacher will always be one’s teacher. So, whether we are literate or not, no one in this country or in the world can thump his chest and declare that he had never a master to teach him his trade, skills or books. Even Tarzan had a teacher.

One of the greatest military strategists that ever lived was Alexander the Great, and he recognised the place of his teacher. He said, ‘I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well.’ We can only say thank the Lord that the man had not met Oscar Wilde before he expressed this sentiment.

So, what exactly is my thesis here? That this nation is not paying its teachers well enough for the demands they are placing on them. One fact COVID-19 has revealed is that it is not very easy for many parents to deal with their children over long periods. Such parents are too grateful for the relief that schooling gives for all, even if the school is in Pluto. One may then ask, why is the nation still keeping teachers at the lowest rung of the work ladder when other nations have always kept them at the topmost rung?

It is not too late. There is still time to move from the realm of desiring to do good, and actually doing the good thing for the nation, and that time is now. National interests, not politics, should be allowed to prevail in policy making and decision taking in anything, but more in education. The truth is that a happy teacher is a happy classroom, and a happy classroom is a happy nation. It is as simple as that.

No teacher kept on subsistence level can be motivated to improve himself or herself for better performance or for the sake of the children in their charge. That is counterintuitive. A teacher seeks to do better when sufficiently motivated to do so. If, however, after all the motivation has been administered and a teacher still fails to be progressive in his/her ideas or performance, the door must be showed to such. No politics. The nation must do what is right by its teachers. Once again, I raise my toast to all my teachers today. May their art remain awake for long.