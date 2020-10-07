Health officials report 611 new Covid-19 cases and five further deaths

A further 611 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and five deaths have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet)..

This brings to the total number of cases of the disease in the Republic to 39.584

The five further deaths bring the total number of deaths to 1,816 .

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the Covid-19 oversight committee of senior officials is looking at the possibility of fines as part of stronger enforcement of Level 3 restrictions for motorists who breach county boundaries.

Speaking in the Dáil. Mr Martin said the Government is “ particularly concerned about Northern Ireland” and the consequences of traffic coming from the North.

He said it was a “significantly challenging situation for the North in terms of the very high numbers” of coronavirus cases.

“Clearly [THERE IS]the overspill into the Republic” and there could be consequences from that “so we have to deal with that”, he told the Dáil.

The oversight committee was “looking at the whole area of fines for example, in terms of traffic and so on”.

He also said there had been 17,000 new claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) already since the midnight introduction of Level 3 restrictions.

This compared to a “normal level” of 1,000 to 2,000 claims a day. Mr Martin added that between 40,000 and 50,000 new claims “could emerge this week as a result of moving to level 3. That is how serious Level 3 is.”

Earlier, it emerged that the Government is considering introducing graduated fines for those who travel between counties for non-essential reasons following a meeting of senior officials this morning.

Officials have warned of a “huge increase” in those applying for the PUP, with warnings that the figures could increase by 60,000 by Friday with the entire country now on Level 3 of the Government’s plan to deal with the pandemic.

The Covid-19 oversight group, which consists of the most senior civil servants in each Government department, met on Wednesday morning to consider enhanced enforcement of restrictions across business, education and wider society.

A senior source confirmed that it examined graduated fines for those travelling between counties for non-essential reasons.

Sources said that the level of fines had not yet been set but that it would be enough to be a “deterrent” for those contemplating flouting the domestic travel restrictions.

The group also discussed new plans for an emphasis on compliance across shopping centres, sports and gyms.

Third level education will also be further examined in terms of compliance. It was agreed at the meeting that there would be more concentrated messaging on social distancing and non-congregated settings.

Officials also discussed a “huge increase” in those applying for the PUP. Estimates of increases up to 60,000 by Friday alone were suggested by senior sources. An economic overview was given warning of the “deep impact” new restrictions were having on the hospitality sector.

The group also discussed concerns around nursing homes and increasing rates of infection.

The oversight committee is chaired by the State’s most senior civil servant Secretary General to the Government Martin Fraser. Its role is to “provide advice to Government on the strategic economic and social policy responses to the management of the disease and to consider the Nphet advices”.