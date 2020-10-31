heidi-klum-unveils-homemade-horror-movie-featuring-her-children-as-zombies

She may have missed out on hosting her headline-making annual Halloween party this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Heidi Klum has unveiled an even more impressive production.

The German supermodel, 47, took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share five-and-a-half minute film Heidi Does Halloween, featuring her children – Leni, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 13, and Lou, 11 – as zombies.

Of course, with the Making The Cut star being known for her full-on commitment to Halloween costumes, she is seen donning a series of clever disguises in a bid to outrun her offspring – while also poking fun at herself.

Homemade: German supermodel Heidi Klum unveiled a new homemade horror film as she marked Halloween on Saturday

The film starts with the family, including Heidi’s husband Tom Kauliz, 31, enjoying a sausage breakfast together, after which she decides it’s time to dress her children up in costumes at home, given the limits of lockdown.

And, as a nod to the supermarket madness that ensued across the globe in the earlier part of 2020, the star runs to a large closet filled to the brim with toilet paper that she says she bought in March.

One by one, she wraps each of her children head to toe in toilet paper to dress them up as mummies for the season – however, she’s soon seen leaving them to run to the restroom after a ‘bad sausage’ upset her stomach.

The star is seen wincing and shifting around on the toilet seat while loudly relieving herself, only to soon realise that she has run out of tissue in her bathroom.

Surprise, it’s another disguise! Of course, with the Making The Cut star being known for her full-on commitment to Halloween costumes, she is seen donning a series of clever disguises in a bid to outrun her offspring

Transformation: Her children cut terrifying figures as they chase the German beauty through her mansion after transforming

Scroll: The film starts off with the family enjoying breakfast, before she scrolls through messages about her Halloween plans

After calling for her children repeatedly to pass her some toilet paper and not getting a response, a perplexed Heidi leaves the bathroom and approaches her children, who appear different as the clock strikes midnight.

She soon learns that the youngsters have turned into zombies, sparking a mad chase throughout her sprawling mansion as they attempt to get their mummified hands on the screaming runway veteran.

It is then that she adopts a series of disguises, including her blending in her wood-panelled wall by covering herself head-to-toe in body paint and adding sticky notes to her body, and camouflaging herself into her duvet.

For good measure, her musician husband Tom is also seen to have been turned into one of the walking dead at the stroke of midnight, though Heidi’s upset stomach soon switches his demeanour from menacing to disgusted.

Panic buyer: As a nod to the supermarket madness that ensued across the globe in the earlier part of 2020, the star runs to a large closet filled to the brim with toilet paper that she says she bought in March

It’s a wrap: One by one, she wraps each of her children head to toe in toilet paper to dress them up as mummies for the season

Bad sausage: However, the model is soon seen leaving them to run to the restroom after a ‘bad sausage’ upset her stomach

After waking up on her sofa and sighing with relief at the realisation that it was all just a bad dream, Heidi finds a piece of toilet paper stuck to her foot, as her children bundle on top of her as the film ends.

Toward the end, a voiceover says: ‘This Halloween, stay at home and enjoy some quality time with the family. Just try not to kill each other.’

In sharing the film on Instagram, Heidi wrote: ‘Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home. Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family. #HeidiHalloween2020.’

Speaking to People about the film, Heidi said: ‘With lockdowns around the world this year, no Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, I knew I wanted to do a fun project at home with my family so I came up with the idea of shooting a short horror film that we could all star in.

Changes: After calling for her children repeatedly to pass her some toilet paper and not getting a response, a perplexed Heidi leaves the bathroom and approaches her children, who appear different as the clock strikes midnight

Oops: For good measure, her musician husband Tom Kaulitz is also seen to have been turned into one of the walking dead at the stroke of midnight, though Heidi’s upset stomach soon switches his demeanour from menacing to disgusted

A peek behind the scenes: The star also took to her Instagram Stories to share behind-the-scenes footage from the short film

Spooky but safe: In sharing the film on Instagram, Heidi wrote, ‘Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home. Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family. #HeidiHalloween2020’

She added: “It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process. Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and makeup for a short film.’

On Friday, the star gave fans a peek of the film, as she shared a snap of herself reclining on a large mattress as a crew of at least four people surrounded her to paint her body to blend in with her marble duvet.

In the clip shot from bird’s eye view, Heidi wore a bra and panties, which were already in shades of grey and white with black lines here and there to suggest cracks in the stones.

Over the course of the snippet, the painters cover Klum’s statuesque figure in swathes of grey and white, as she begins to literally blend in with the background on which she laid.

Preview: One day before the film’s release, Heidi posted a duo of videos to her Instagram account, giving fans a peek into what her look will resemble for this year’s holiday

Before: The Making The Cut star reclined on a mattress in one sped-up video post, as a crew of at least four people surrounded her to paint her bodyto take on the desired marble effect

After: Over the course of the snippet, the painters cover Klum’s lithe figure in swathes of grey and white, as she begins to literally blend in with the background on which she laid

The Project Runway host wore a standard surgical mask for part of the process, and had her hair up and out of the way, occasionally putting a leg up as her team worked.

Later, the German beauty added a shot of preparations for a different look, in which she was being painted in shades of gold and brown with squares of green and white on her chest.

‘On to the next look … and doing my best to blend in!’ Heidi wrote in the caption for that post, teasing her fans with a vague hint as to what her costume may resemble.

Like Vanessa Hudgens and many others, Klum is an avid celebrity fan of Halloween, making sure to wow the masses each year with her costumes.

Later: The German beauty added a shot of preparations for a different look, in which she was being painted in shades of gold and brown with squares of green and white on her chest

Thriller: Like Vanessa Hudgens, Klum is an outspoken celebrity fan of Halloween, making sure to wow the masses each year with her costumes; seen at her own Halloween party in 2017

Showstopping: She’s embodied everyone from Who Framed Roger Rabbit’s iconic Jessica Rabbit (pictured) to Kali, the blue-skinned, multi-armed Hindu goddess of death; seen in 2015

She’s embodied everyone from Who Framed Roger Rabbit’s iconic Jessica Rabbit, all the way to Kali, the blue-skinned, multi-armed Hindu goddess of death.

And on Friday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel added another video of her preparations for this year, giving her 7.6 million Instagram followers a different look into the garage where she was getting body-painted.

While time-consuming, body painting often creates a show-stopping effect, as seen in countless instances including Demi Moore’s timeless trompe-l’œil ‘suit’ outfit on the August 1992 cover of Vanity Fair.

Traditionally, Klum hosts an extravagant Halloween costume party in New York City each year, but it remains to be seen what her plans are this year given the circumstances of COVID-19.

Trip to the homeland: On Saturday, the LA-based star was seen taking her sizeable brood for a day of sightseeing in Germany

Protective face masks: Adhering to strict COVID-19 pandemic rules, the family stepped out wearing protective face masks

Once a model…: Supermodel Heidi stepped out in typically head-turning style, donning a fluffy beige coat over a brown dress

A break from tradition: Traditionally, TV star Klum hosts an extravagant Halloween costume party in New York City each year