helpful-proposal

Editorial

A legislation is said to be brewing in the House of Representatives by which courts would no longer have to invalidate the mandate of a President-elect or Governor-elect, owing to defects in the qualification of the running mate. Rather than such mandate being invalidated, the proposed law seeks to give an affected principal the opportunity to nominate a fresh candidate from the same political party that sponsored him for election.

It could be recalled that the Supreme Court on February 13, 2020 voided the election of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate David Lyon as Bayelsa State governor, few hours before he was billed to be sworn into office, owing to inconsistencies in the name of his running mate Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, as reflected on credentials filed for his nomination with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The apex court ordered that the certificate of return issued by INEC to the APC candidate be withdrawn and fresh one issued to the candidate with the highest number of lawful votes cast in the November 19, 2019 governorship poll who also had the prescribed geographical spread. That was how Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) torchbearer Duoye Diri became Bayelsa State governor. But even now, Diri’s mandate is facing a challenge from a candidate of one of the parties that participated in the election who has dragged Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo to court for allegedly submitting forged National Youth Service exemption certificate to INEC for his nomination.

According to a report by the Vanguard newspaper, a bill is being promoted by Representative Solomon T. Bob (PDP, Rivers State) seeking to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, to “preserve the elections of candidates to the office of the President or Governor whose deputies are found to have deficiencies in their qualifications.”

The proposed law seeks to insert a proviso in Section 142 (1) of the principal act as follows: “Provided that a person who has been elected to the office of the President shall not have his election voided or cancelled by sole reason of any defect in the qualification of his associate nominated as his running mate.” It also seeks to insert a sub-section 3(3) stipulating that “where a candidate has been elected to the office of the President and his running mate is found by a competent court or tribunal not to possess the requisite qualification for that office as prescribed by sub-section 2 of this section, his election shall not be voided by the sole reason of such defect, but he shall nominate another candidate from same political party that sponsored him to occupy the office of the Vice President.”

Alterations to those same effects are being sought regarding Section 187 of the principal act, which relates to the governorship and deputy governorship candidates.

We are in agreement with proposed changes in the legal framework because we believe they will minimise the chances of the choice of voters being overturned in the court on the basis of extraneous technicalities. In other words, a candidate who emerges through the ballot box (all other things being equal) is the obvious preference of voters; and that electoral preference should be the ultimate decider of who gets sworn into office, not judicial ‘vote’ on technicalities that candidates who do not get their way with the electorate are wont to exploit.

The alterations being proposed will reduce the susceptibility of popular choices to being undermined by ancillary pre-technicality issues. Another way of tackling this challenge is to ensure that all pre-election disputes are resolved by the courts before elections, such that candidates who voters choose from on the ballot would already have scaled the preconditional acid test. It also helps if political parties get more thorough with their processes for nominating candidates, so that voters are not presented with dummy options.

We support the proposed law and recommend that the legislature give it favourable consideration.