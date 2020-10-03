Hennessy XO marks 150th anniversary

By Gboyega Alaka

GUESTS in Lagos and across the globe were recently treated to a bespoke daytime fireworks event to mark Hennessy XO’s century and a half of creating and mastering the perfect blend of cognac.

The event, which was live-streamed to millions around the globe, was a 45-minute artistic display, unfolded in drama, a piece of poetic writing and a scroll of calligraphy created by acclaimed artist, Cai Guo-Qiang.

According to Sebastian Chouen, General Manager of Moet Hennessy, “Celebrating Hennessy XO’s 150th anniversary embodied all that Maurice Hennessy, the creator of this iconic carafe, put into creating this blend and it has been an honour for us to collaborate with Cai Guo- Quiang. World Odyssey sought to convey the duality of this period; through the difficulties the opportunities to celebrate remain, and Hennessy will continue to be a worthy companion.”