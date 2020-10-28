Breaking News

Henshaw the only change as Andy Farrell names Ireland team for Paris

Chris Farrell has been added to the Ireland squad to play France in Paris on Saturday night in the final round of the 2020 Six Nations.

Robbie Henshaw replaces Garry Ringrose (broken jaw) at outside centre with Farrell coming onto the bench.

That is head coach Andy Farrell’s only change from last week’s 50-17 victory over Italy in Dublin as Jamison Gibson Park shakes off a leg injury to provide scrumhalf cover for Conor Murray.

Cian Healy is set to win his 100th cap 11 years after his debut against Australia.

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Hugo Keenan; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander. Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Ross Byrne, Chris Farrell.

More to follow.

Pro14 Table & Fixtures 

A Conference

Team P W D L F A BP Pts
Leinster 3 3 0 0 135 38 3 15
Ulster 3 3 0 0 99 53 2 14
Ospreys 3 2 0 1 60 49 0 8
Glasgow 3 1 0 2 59 58 1 5
Dragons 3 1 0 2 48 93 1 5
Zebre 3 0 0 3 32 105 0 0

B Conference

Team P W D L F A BP Pts
Munster 3 3 0 0 93 77 1 13
Cardiff Blues 3 2 0 1 72 51 1 9
Connacht 3 2 0 1 72 79 1 9
Scarlets 3 1 0 2 44 53 1 5
Edinburgh 3 0 0 3 59 87 2 2
Benetton Treviso 3 0 0 3 52 82 1 1

European Champions Cup Pools

