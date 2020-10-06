Here, and on the home front

Olatunji Dare

AS befits the age of instant global communications, most of those who belong in the attentive audience for what is now fashionably called “breaking news” – news as it happens – can easily recall where they were when they learned that U. S. President Donald Trump and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19, the exact manner in which they had learned it, what they were doing, and of course, their immediate reaction to the news.

The event lacks the galvanic register of the assassinations of President Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, the civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, and the breakaway leader of the Nation of Islam, Malcolm X, or the landing on the moon, the time and circumstances of which are seared into the memory of those who lived through them.

I suspect that, in the public consciousness, the news of Trump’s diagnosis was largely accorded about the same degree of salience as the events cited above but measure negatively, given Trump’s pernicious deceptions about the disease that had killed more than 200, 000 Americans and afflicted six million more, leaving them in various degrees of incapacitation, even as it upended the economy and social life, with no end in sight.

Trump has waged a ceaseless war against epidemiology and epidemiologists, against any form of expertise and against prudence; he derided those who wore face masks and other protocols as enjoined by science and common sense, encouraged young and old alike to follow his perverse example, and promoted false and harmful cures.

Not a squawk of regret did he utter about the thousands he had goaded to premature deaths, and not a word of empathy did he tweet or otherwise express as the casualties mounted. Had he acted less decisively and resolutely, he said, four million Americans would have died, as against the 200, 000 on record.

In the end, “it is what it is,” he said of that figure. He might well have asked Americans to count their blessings and shut up.

Given the foregoing, it is not an idle venture to ask: How did the attentive audience react to the news that Trump and the First Lady had been diagnosed with Covid-19?

One instructive indication is provided by the American dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster, which has reported that, within hours of the news breaking, the search for the word “schadenfreude” had spiked 350, 000 per cent. Originally German but now part and parcel of English language, it means literally, “taking joy or pleasure at the misfortune of others.”

No other word that was looked up around that time up came close in frequency.

Could it be that those looking up the word wanted an elegant and evocative term that captures but masks their feeling, lest they be judged cruel or bereft of empathy like Trump, perhaps in kind if not in degree – a term that connotes “serves him right” or “good for him” or “about time” or “better late than never,” or “he had it coming,” or “he ain’t seen nothing yet,” or “what comes round goes round?”

Harvard Law professor and stern Trump critic, has warned that this was no time for cruelty, schadenfreude – that word again– or any other form of small-mindedness. But somebody who was probably having a great time celebrating the news with a glass of his finest claret enquired in earnest: “Can you die from schadenfreude?”

You do not have to be cruel, snarky or unfeeling to engage in that kind of conduct Tribe decried. Do the Jesuits not hold that there is no obligation to keep faith with heretics? And Trump is nothing if not a heretic, and not just on matters epidemiological.

Those who looked up the word were amply rewarded this passage concerning a man “who, three years ago, entered so quixotically upon the task of Government, believing in his heart and soul, that he had a kind of divine mission, and that all the difficulties and obstacles that beset the path of men and women of common clay would be consumed in the fire of his own personality.”

The passage seems to have anticipated Trump by some 85 years. But it is an excerpt from the 30 May 1935, editorial of the Irish Times, courtesy of Merriam-Webster, and it centred on Irish President Eamon de Valera’s confession of what the paper described as “abject failure” in some political venture.

The confession might move cynics to experience a feeling of schadenfreude, continued the editorial. “But the honest citizen, regardless of party and creed, will feel sorry for the man.”

It is almost sacrilegious to mention De Valera and Donald Trump in the same sentence. In whatever case, they wait in vain who expect Trump to confess to any failing whatsoever regarding anything he has ever touched or contemplated

To him, the death under his watch of more than 200,000 Americans – the largest number for any industrialised country and one-fourth of the world’s total from Covid-19 — is what it is. Get over it. Stuff happens.

Back in Nigeria, the circumstances were less grim but bothersome nonetheless. To no one’s surprise, the 60th Independence Anniversary was again little more than an orgy of lamentation and recrimination. The verdict in many a commentary is that, instead of lifting the despondency perfusing the country, President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast to mark the occasion may have deepened it.

Blame it not on the man but on his speechwriters, however, or on the shadowy operators who routinely interpose themselves between the President and the speechwriters. For if that was the best text the speechwriters could turn in, if that was what they actually turned in, they do not deserve that appellation.

My colleague Idowu “Palladium” Akinlotan (The NATION, October 4, 2020) has as he is wont, subjected the text and the delivery to unsparing criticism, and it seems best to leave matters there. But I feel obliged to call attention to a curious omission here, a faulty thesis there, and a beyond them a scary declaration.

The omission: There is no mention of the word “justice” in the entire text.

It spoke about the imperative of unity of purpose and effort, about the primacy of democracy and the rule of law, about how we can find strength in diversity, about the need to commit to peaceful coexistence a united, indivisible country shorn of those pesky artificial “fault lines,” et, etc.

But it spoke not a word about justice, without which these grand objectives are but empty dreams.

It all reminds me of the June 12 debacle that military President Ibrahim Babangida and his cohorts proposed to resolve using every formula under the sun and beyond – every formula except justice. Nigeria was gripped then, as it is now, by dikephobia, or fear of justice.

One way of addressing this malady frontally is to inscribe “justice” in a revised national Coat of Arms. As national goals, “Unity and Faith; Peace and Progress” are unexceptionable. But justice is the foundation on which they must be erected.

Next, the thesis: “Our founding fathers understood the imperative of structuring a National identity using the power of the state (my emphasis) and worked towards unification of Nigerians in a politically stable and viable entity.”

Without justice?

No wonder they failed. They set themselves an impossible task. You cannot legislate or decree unity any more than you can power your way to forging a national identity.

Finally, the declaration: “Democracy, the world over and as I am pursuing in Nigeria, recognises the power of the people. However, if some constituencies choose to bargain off their power, they should be prepared for denial of their rights.” (emphasis added.)

However one construes this sentence, it is a negation of democracy and a travesty to boot.

Did the President’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, a global citizen who is seized of spirit that animates the United Nations where he served with great distinction for some three decades get a chance to clear the text for broadcast?

