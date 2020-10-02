Here’s what to know as Nike releases its brilliant new Naija Jersey in stores October 1

Super Eagles kit PHOTO: Nike



Following the largely successful 2018 Super Eagles kit, Nike has released a new and no less remarkable design for the 2020 Naija collection which will now be available exclusively on the shelves of FastForward stores across the country from the 1st of October in celebration of Independence Day.

Early in the year, Nike first unveiled the design stating that it was a delicate blend of cultural art and modern football aesthetic, only made possible by the most advanced fashion technology.

This collection includes a poncho, vest, dress as well as other beautiful pieces from Super Eagles’ official attire.

In designing this collection, Nike worked passionately to achieve an ingenious adaptation of indigenous aesthetic, deeply traditional symbolism taking inspiration from the widely donned agbada robe as well as the Onaism artistic movement.

To bring it all to life, the design was taken to the lab and analysed using 4D samples and the data of football-specific movements from more than 300 footballers to project how the kit would perform on the body with regard to stretching, draping and fit.

The goal was to create a collection that would be 55% faster in moisture-wicking, 13% more breathable and possess 10% more stretch than previous kits. And this was achieved using a very intelligent structure that allowed for calculated knitting patterns across different areas on the same piece.

With this regal collection now available in FastForward stores nationwide, Independence Day celebration just got more exciting!