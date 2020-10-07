HiFL, Stanbic mark International Day of University Sports

PACE Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Stanbic IBTC in a partnership bid towards driving youth sports development have celebrated its maiden edition of the International Day of University Sports (IDUS) in Nigeria.

The International Day of University Sport (IDUS) is an annual celebration of collegiate sports on September 20 and powered by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and officially endorsed by the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organisation (UNESCO).

According to the organisers of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL), this year’s commemoration is first–of-its-kind in Nigeria as part of efforts to enliven and continue to drive development of university sports. The commemoration with an official campaign theme aptly tagged #PlaySafe is also as part of efforts to spread the word on the essence of prioritizing and maintaining health and safety guidelines amid COVID-19.

In a recent statement to commemorate this year’s celebration, Director, PACE Sports, and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi, said that the significance of the commemoration and its importance in promoting the growth of varsity sports all over the world cannot be overstated.

“Our commitment to growing and developing the collegiate game in Nigeria is unflagging and in collaboration with our partners, we are proud to deliver Nigeria’s first-ever International Day of University Sport celebration, recognizing the uniqueness of the present clime as we entreat everyone to continue to #PlaySafe as we mark #IDUS2020,” he added.

Fijabi noted that as organizers of the prestigious varsity football league, the team is committed to continue to provide a platform for

Nigerian student-athletes to enliven their dreams.