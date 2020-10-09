Highly-rated midfielder Onyeka suffers knock in Eagles training

Highly-rated midfielder Frank Onyeka, who is expected to stand in for injured Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo in Super Eagles’ defensive midfield against African champions, Algeria on Friday, suffered a knock in training and could now be a doubt for this revenge clash.

Onyeka, who has yet to be capped by the Eagles, was seen with an ice pack wrapped around his left knee in Austria.

The box-to-box FC Midtjylland midfielder was expected to stake a serious claim for a starting XI place in the forthcoming friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia.

Injuries to established stars Ndidi and Etebo had opened the door wider for him to impress the selectors.

Vanguard