Hilarious moment bear pops opens a pickup truck’s door, climbs in and then gets locked inside

A bear’s attempt at grand theft auto was foiled after passersby saw it opening a pickup truck’s door and hopping up behind the wheel.

TikTok user morgan_winz and her father happened to be driving through a neighborhood when they spotted a bear, ‘acting like a grown a**man,’ she wrote in a video she posted to the social media platform.

The video shows them slowly driving towards a white pickup truck that was parked in a home’s driveway. As they approach, a bear can be seen wandering up to the truck.

‘Look at the bear,’ morgan_winz singsongs, as she sees the bear approach the truck and then stand on its hindlegs with its front paws on the driver’s side door.

She then gasps in surprise when the bear uses a paw to casually open the door and then climbs inside.

‘Oh my God,’ she says as her father leans on their car’s horn. ‘The bear is in the truck!’

After a few seconds of horn honking, the driver’s side door – which had been left wide open behind the bear – somehow closes.

‘Oh f**k, he’s locked himself in it!’ the dad says. After a few more honks, he gets out of their car to go knock on the home outside which the pickup truck.

A follow up video that morgan_winz posted shows her dad – who bravely exited their car – telling the homeowner that ‘We watched it climb inside, open the door and close the door.’

As the dad stands far away, the homeowner walks over to the truck and peers inside to see for himself, as the dad says, ‘How you gonna do this?’

The plan is revealed moments later when the homeowner, opens the truck door and scurries to the other side of the truck.

It takes a few seconds for the bear to escape from inside the truck.

At first, it starts to head towards the homeowner’s location, but when he starts banging on the truck, the bear scampers off into the distance.

TMZ reported the incident occurred in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Bears have been known to break into cars looking for food. Wildlife experts advise car owners to lock doors and roll up windows, as well as not to leave anything inside their vehicles that may smell like food, including actual food, empty food wrappers, sunscreen and beauty products.