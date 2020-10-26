hillary-clinton-mocked-over-2016-birthday-‘future-president’-tweet

By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:49 EDT, 26 October 2020 | Updated: 17:44 EDT, 26 October 2020

Social media users are mocking Hillary Clinton‘s ‘future president’ birthday wish to herself on its fourth anniversary as Election Day approaches again.

On October 26, 2016, Clinton tweeted a childhood picture of herself with the caption, ‘Happy birthday to this future president.’

The tweet was posted while she was still in the thick of campaigning for president – just days before she would ultimately lose the 2016 Presidential Election race to Donald Trump.

Every year since then, her critics have gleefully revived the tweet, mocking how badly it’s aged.

Hillary Clinton (on September 26) was mocked on social media on the fourth anniversary of her tweet, wishing herself a ‘happy birthday to the future president’

On Monday – her 73rd birthday – Clinton’s critics appeared to take extra delight in lampooning her as voters flock to polls for early voting and with Election Day 2020 on the horizon.

Clinton’s 2016 tweet, which has been unearthed by critics every year since then on her birthday

‘Thanks for giving us something to still laugh at four years later madam private citizen!!’ wrote one Twitter user, who caped off the tweet with a crying-while-laughing emoji.

‘The anniversary of this tweet should be a National Holiday,’ mused one tweeter.

Another Twitter user wrote, ‘Wishing yourself happy birthday and taking the election result for granted. This has got to be an all time classic twitter self own.’

‘One small bright spot in this hell we all live in is coming back to laugh at this tweet every year,’ wrote one tweeter.

‘Happy Birthday to the first Democrat since the 80s to lose Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin!’ a Twitter user wrote, attaching a map showing the 2016 candidate’s electoral college results.

‘Voting for trump so I can get 4 more anniversaries of this,’ a tweet read.

‘happy birthday to the worst loser ever,’ wrote another tweeter.

The revival of Clinton’s infamous birthday tweet comes the same day that a new podcast interview with the former US Secretary of State was released, in which she said that the possibility of Trump getting another four years in office made her ‘sick’ to her stomach.

Hillary Clinton (center) is pictured on November 9, 2016, while making her concession speech

Clinton’s critics appeared to take extra delight in reviving the tweet as 2020’s Election Day encroaches, while Donald Trump is up for reelection

‘I can’t entertain the idea of him winning, so let’s just preface it by that,’ Clinton said in the New York Times’ Sway podcast.

Doing so, Clinton said, ‘would cause cognitive dissonance of a grave degree.’

When asked why that was the case, Clinton replied: ‘Well, because it makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership, and the list goes on.’

During the same interview, Clinton also noted that Trump ‘lives with this specter of illegitimacy. He knows more about how he got really elected than we still do. Hopefully, we’ll learn more in the years ahead.’

She also speculated that those involved with Trump’s 2020 campaign are continuing to target her – even though she’s not running in the race – ‘Because I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from. I was the candidate who won nearly three million more votes.

‘So no matter how they cut it, it wasn’t the kind of win that people said, “OK, it wasn’t my candidate, but OK,”‘ she said.