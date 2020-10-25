World News

His Fingernails Were Purple but Didn’t Hurt. What Was This?

By
0
his-fingernails-were-purple-but-didn’t-hurt.-what-was-this?
Views: Visits 16

After a spill, his nails looked bruised — and the color didn’t go away. Could it be his oxygen levels?

Oyetola to looters: return all within 72 hours or else…

Previous article

Brett Phillips Becomes the Rays’ Latest Unlikely Hero

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News