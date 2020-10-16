History and future of Nigeria’s relationship with Britain

By Michael Buraimoh

In a month in which Nigeria and Nigerians mark another year in the country’s journey since independence—a journey now in its seventh decade, I cannot but wonder just how much the trajectory of the year—mainly the global fight against the Coronavirus—fits descriptions I could come up with for the country’s trajectory since attaining independence in 1960. When broken down, the comparisons between the horrible year of COVID-19 across the world and the worsening state of development in Nigeria since independence is largely in the inability of political leaders to get their acts together and put people first. However, as with the Coronavirus, it is equally necessary to have a systematic analysis of the cause and possible sustainable solutions to the lingering pandemic of underdevelopment, poverty and poor governance in Africa’s most populous nation.

Crucially, the single most pertinent origin of Nigeria’s problems today—which has no doubt been amplified by failure of leadership by successive Nigerian governments—is traceable to the country’s colonial past, mainly its relationship with Great Britain. There are two ways in which I believe the British have held Nigeria down by the metaphorical neck: The systematic denial of human rights through economic subjugation, and the exploitation of Nigeria’s most prized asset—its people. Together, these form the most potent tool through which Britain and other Global North countries continue to achieve their imperialistic goals.

When the British landed in Nigeria in the mid-19th century, their singular goal was to do whatever it took to advance their country’s best interest by profiting off Nigeria’s vast natural and human resources, at any costs to the host country. To achieve this goal, it was essential for the British to gain power, which they pursued militarily. This began with the British invasion of Lagos in 1851 and the area’s formal annexation in 1865 and culminated in the merger in 1914 of the Colony of Southern Nigeria with the Northern Nigeria Protectorate to form the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria. The power the British gained was retained through the establishment of a governance system that combined autocracy with bureaucracy, by buying or forcefully securing the collaboration of indigenous rulers and through the violent activities of the Lagos Constabulary, which later became the Nigerian Police Force. The foundational goal of achieving and maintaining citizens’ suppression through the Nigerian Police Force continues to define the Force’s activities even today, notably with the recent #SARSMUSTEND protests. I have contended that the flaw in the hated Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is deeper than this single programme. Policing in Nigeria requires a fundamental overhaul to decolonise it.

The colonial history in Nigeria denied the country the solid base from which to launch its own industrialisation, and this—now compounded by poor governance—is having a very serious consequence for most Nigerians. Britain exploited and exported raw materials, minerals, and foodstuffs from Nigeria. The British built the Nigerian colonial economy to depend on three major export crops—cocoa, palm produce and groundnuts—at the expense of local production of food crops, creating an internal process where food for the Nigerian people largely depended on importation from Britain back into Nigeria. The high dependency on foreign products and produce it created at the expense of local products and produce continues till this day. The British government’s selective focus on geographical areas of Nigeria that provided them and their allies with the maximum benefit also diverted attention and investment away from areas of Nigeria with the least interest to them. Such areas of Nigeria remain significantly behind till this day.

Initially, the British colonial rulers drained Nigeria of its best people over many centuries through the activities of slave trade—although this preceded the colonisation of Nigeria. After the abolition of slave trade this exploitation continued through British immigration policies that were skewed to ensure that the best ideas and innovations to have come out of Nigeria haven’t benefited Nigeria in the least. This has continued to this day. Examples are rife of top Nigerian contributions to the British society and economy, but these have been at the cost of chronic shortage of skilled workers in Nigeria. For example, the WHO recommended doctor-patient ratio is one doctor per 600 people. The United Kingdom boasts of a doctor-patient ratio of one per 300 while Nigeria only has one doctor per 5,000 people. According to data held by the UK General Medical Council, by July 2020 there were 7,875 Nigerian doctors working in the UK. This represents a staggering 10.5% of all practicing doctors in the country. Without a conscious effort to redress the historic injustices that have made Nigeria significantly less attractive for Nigerian skilled workers and without a conscious effort to recalibrate the unfair economic relationship between Nigeria and countries of the Global North, things will only worsen.

In the search for economic justice for Nigeria, there is a role for the former colonisers if they would accept the undeniable argument for reparations to be made to Nigeria. However, as Nigerians, we must focus on what is in our own hands to do. With a national development agenda that is being built on the faulty foundation of a colonial era strategy designed from inception to benefit colonisers and their European friends, it is despairing that Nigeria hasn’t already intentionally embarked on a decolonisation exercise. The government and the Nigerian people must embark on a deliberate decolonisation of all aspects of life in the country, starting from bringing down the broken outward-oriented economy of the country.