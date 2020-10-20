Hit-and-run drivers kill two in Delta

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Two persons were killed by suspected hit and run drivers at separate locations in Uvwie council area of Delta State on Sunday night.

One of the victims, a man in his 30s, was hit opposite Customs Barracks, off Airport Road, Ugborikoko, while the other was knocked down opposite Robinson Plaza, along the Effurun-Ughelli Expressway, both in the council area.

Family members of the deceased victim along Airport Road, as well as several sympathisers, were at the scene of the incident when The Nation visited.

It was gathered that he had stepped at about 9.30pm from his street which is nearby to buy something, but was knocked down when trying to cross the road.

Some residents, who were at the accident scene, claimed they saw him pass about 9pm.

The deceased was said to have been hit by a fast-speeding vehicle, given the broken limbs and hand.

Security operatives were also at the scene to remove the body and ensure free flow of traffic.

The deceased victim at Effurun-Ughelli Highway was yet to be identified and still lying on the highway at the time of filing this report.

When contacted for comments, the council chairman, Hon. Ramson Onoyake, promised that the relevant personnel will be deployed to address the situation.