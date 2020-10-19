Hit and run drivers kill two in Delta

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Two persons were killed by suspected hit and run drivers at separate locations in Uvwie council area of Delta on Sunday night.

One of the victims, a man in his 30s, was hit opposite Customs Barracks, off Airport Road Ugborikoko while the other was knocked down opposite Robinson Plaza, along the Effurun-Ughelli Expressway, both in the council area.

Family members of the deceased victim along Airport Road as well as several sympathisers were at the scene of the incident when The Nation visited.

It was gathered he had stepped out at about 9.30pm from his street which is nearby, to buy something but was knocked down when trying to cross the road.

Some residents, who were at the accident scene, claimed they saw him pass at about 9pm.

The deceased was said to have been hit by a vehicle on very high speed, given the broken limbs and hand.

Security operatives were also at the scene to move the corpse and ensure free traffic flow.

Meanwhile, the deceased victim at Effurun-Ughelli Highway was yet-to-be identified and still lying on the highway as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted for comments, the council chairman, Hon. Ramson Onoyake, assured that the relevant personnel will be deployed to address the situation.