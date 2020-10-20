Hoda Kotb reveals she was supposed to get married in Mexico in a couple of weeks

Hoda Kotb has revealed that she and her fiancé Joel Schiffman were supposed to say ‘I do’ in Mexico in a couple of weeks, but now she’s not sure when the wedding will take place because of the pandemic.

On Monday’s episode of the Today show, the co-anchor, 56, was talking to her fourth-hour co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 38, about how they miss traveling when she asked her where she would want to go if there were no restrictions or COVID-19 concerns.

With Hoda’s permission, Jenna explained that they were supposed to be heading to Mexico in a couple of weeks for the Today star’s highly-anticipated wedding.

Scroll down for video

On hold: Hoda Kotb revealed on the Today show on Monday that she and her fiancé Joel Schiffman were supposed to get married in Mexico in a couple of weeks

Waiting game: Hoda and Joel announced in the summer that they had officially postponed their upcoming due to the coronavirus pandemic

‘I think some people are feeling disappointed because they thought they were going to be going somewhere. I thought I was going somewhere in a couple weeks,’ Jenna said. ‘I thought I was going to Mexico for your wedding.’

‘We thought that. We thought we were going to be there,’ agreed Hoda, who officially postponed her wedding in the summer.

Jenna joked that she was even working on her abs so she could wear a bathing suit in front of her colleagues, prompting Hoda to laugh.

‘Remember that was supposed to happen in a couple weeks?’ Hoda asked, noting that the location is a ‘beautiful spot.’

‘It’s warm and lovely,’ she added.

‘Will we ever go there?’ Jenna asked.

Looking back: The couple likely planned on getting married at the same Mexican resort where Joel had proposed last November

Bummer: Hoda told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager that their wedding location is a ‘beautiful spot,’ adding: ‘It’s warm and lovely’

Unknown: Hoda admitted that she’s not sure if she will ever get to say ‘I do’ in Mexico

‘I don’t know. Hopefully,’ Hoda said.

The couple likely planned on saying ‘I do’ at the same Mexican resort where Joel had proposed to Hoda last November.

‘We may go back to the place we were engaged in Mexico,’ she told People last December. ‘Lots of margaritas and Mexican food. Keep the tequila on tap! But we haven’t thought about it too much. Nothing wed do is about bells and whistles in that way.’

‘If he said, “Let’s do it right now,’ I would,’ Hoda said, adding: ‘All I want to be is fun and happy and everybody to feel easy-breezy. No coordinated bridesmaids, just come as you are. That’s the theme of the rest of my life.’

While it’s unclear when they will wed amid the pandemic, she and Joel have made plans to expand their family and adopt a third child.

Hoda confirmed on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday that they have completed the paperwork to start the adoption process.

Exciting news: A few days ago, Hoda confirmed on The Drew Barrymore Show that she and Joel have completed the paperwork to start the process of adopting a third child

Family: Hoda and Joel have two adopted daughters together: Haley Joy, three, and Hope Catherine, one. Joel also has 26-year-old daughter Kyle from a previous relationship

She and her longtime partner have two adopted daughters together: Haley Joy, three, and Hope Catherine, one. Joel also has a 26-year-old daughter Kyle from a previous relationship.

‘May I ask what inspired that decision?’ Drew asked.

‘You know what,’ Hoda replied. ‘I was sitting with Joel — who by the way has a grown daughter who just graduated law school so know where we are here — I said to him, “We have a lot of love in this house do we have space for more love? Yes, we do. Would our family be enhanced? Yes, it would. Are there children who need us to? Yes, there are.”‘

Hoda, who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 42 years old, came out of treatment unable to conceive and believed for a long time that motherhood just wasn’t in the cards for her.

However, a decade later, the Today host began considering adoption — an idea that she decided to discuss with her then-boyfriend Joel.

Growing family? Hoda said she has asked herself if their ‘family will be better’ with a third child and if ‘they have enough love in the house’ and the answer is yes

Candid: While Hoda admitted that she worries about not always being there to support her daughters as they get older, she is reassured by their incredible bond

The financier was immediately on-board, and Hoda revealed that his enthusiastic reaction moved her to tears.

‘I am lucky that I have an incredible life partner who was so supportive and so open to it,’ Hoda told DailyMail.com in 2018.

Hoda was 52 years old when she and Joel adopted Haley in February 2017, making her a mom for the first time. Two years later, they welcomed Hope in April 2019.

In a recent interview with People, she opened up about her concerns about being an older mother. While she worries about not always being there to support her daughters as they get older, she is reassured by their incredible bond.

‘I was watching them yesterday and they were in the living room playing and they’re holding hands. I just looked at them,’ she said. ‘Because one of my, obviously, concerns is as an older mom, you want them to be loved forever, for their whole life. It can be scary to think of that.

‘When I saw them standing there holding hands together and they were literally in our apartment, walking back and forth, holding hands,’ she continued. ‘I looked at Joel and I said: “I think we did it. … I think they’re lifelong, forever. I think they’re going to help each other forever.”

‘It was so moving to me in that moment for some reason to look at them, oblivious to us, just there together, holding hands,’ she added. ‘I was thinking in that moment, I hope you guys have your hands in each other’s hands for the rest of your life.’