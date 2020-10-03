Hodgson happy with Eze’s performance

MANAGER Roy Hodgson has revealed that England U21 international of Nigerian descent, Eberechi Eze has settled in nicely at Crystal Palace following his move from Queens Park Rangers in August.

The tricky winger and attacking midfielder has showed glimpses of his potential in the four matches that he has been involved in for the Eagles, totaling 189 minutes in the games, but has yet to open his goalscoring account or provide an assist.

Speaking at Friday afternoon’s press conference ahead of the Premier League meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Hodgson stressed that he does not want to put Eze under pressure.

Read Also: Leicester City confirms Ndidi for surgery

When asked if Eze was adjusting, the experienced football tactician answered: “It’s very early days. One full game and a couple of sub appearances.

“If I’m to go on the training sessions, he’s doing very, very well. Settled in quickly, perfectly at home with the level of intensity.

“We’re hoping we’ve made the right decision in putting our money where our mouth is in regard to signing him.

“I don’t want to put extra pressure on him. The start has been good.”

Eze will report for international duty next week ahead of England U21s European Championship qualifiers against Andorra and Turkey.