‘Hold Makinde responsible for violence in Ondo poll’ 

By Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

A Media group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Communication and Strategy Frontier (CSF), has accused Governor Seyi Makinde of being desperate to emerge a regional champion through the Ondo State governorship election.

Makinde is the chairman, Campaign Committee for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN). He was appointed by the national leadership of the party.

The group in a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday said Makinde has abandoned governance in his state, as he has relocated to Ondo State.

The statement was signed by its Director-General Mr. Wale Olanrewaju and Director of Organisation Alhaji Olawale Sadare.

Oyo APC-CSF faulted the PDP and Governor Makinde over their alleged desperate moves to truncate the desire of the people of Ondo State to have a peaceful and hitch-free election on Saturday, saying he (Makinde) lacks all it takes to lead the PDP to any electoral victory.

The statement said: “Both as the controversial governorship candidate of the Oyo PDP in 2019 and the governor of Oyo State since May 29, 2019, Makinde has never convinced political pundits and stakeholders that he has any outstanding credential to win elections for himself or any other person, as he is lacking in capacity to either sell party manifesto or convince voters to his side. Also, Governor Makinde lacks evidence of good governance which he can tell Ondo people that his party candidate will replicate if elected.”