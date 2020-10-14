Breaking News

Home Stretch: Graham Norton’s popular fiction version of a queer novel

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Book review: Graham Norton’s third novel traverses tragedy and humour with equal aplomb

Comedian, talk show host and author Graham Norton.

Comedian, talk show host and author Graham Norton.

It has to be one of the strangest ever career moves that Graham Norton, once a gloriously trashy comedian and presenter of X-rated late-night talk shows, now finds himself a bestselling novelist and one of the most universally beloved faces of the BBC.

Or perhaps his taking up the pen shouldn’t be that surprising, a quick glance at Norton’s Instagram reveals his penchant for obscure fiction, with titles such as Albert French’s Billy and Susan Ertz’s Madame Claire recently winning him over.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

PDP Governors Declare Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act Illegal

Previous article

Dalkey penthouse commands prime sea views beside the harbour for €2.3m

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News