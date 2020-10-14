Home Stretch: Graham Norton’s popular fiction version of a queer novel

It has to be one of the strangest ever career moves that Graham Norton, once a gloriously trashy comedian and presenter of X-rated late-night talk shows, now finds himself a bestselling novelist and one of the most universally beloved faces of the BBC.

Or perhaps his taking up the pen shouldn’t be that surprising, a quick glance at Norton’s Instagram reveals his penchant for obscure fiction, with titles such as Albert French’s Billy and Susan Ertz’s Madame Claire recently winning him over.