hoodlums-allegedly-gang-rape-three-endsars-protesters,-burn-trucks-in-ekiti

Fayemi shuts schools, denies deploying of soldiers over protests

No fewer than three Dangote trucks were allegedly burnt down in Ado-Ekiti by hoodlums, who appeared to have hijacked the EndSARS peaceful protests.

Also, three girls, who were among those participating in the EndSARS protests, were on Sunday night allegedly gang-raped by co-protesters.

This is just as the Ekiti State government described the rumour emanating from the social media that soldiers have taken over Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, and chased away protesters with guns as untrue and misleading.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Akin Omole, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, said that the claim was false.

He said soldiers did not engage the protesters even as they barricaded most roads in the state capital throughout Monday.

However, to prevent exposing students to danger of attack by the rampaging protesters, the state government has ordered the closure of all private and public schools in the state for the rest of the week.

Fayemi had through the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Kofoworola Olabimpe Aderiye, gave the order in a statement by the Information Officer in the ministry, Abimbola Dada, yesterday.

Fayemi said: “It is a proactive step to safeguard the lives of our pupils, students, teachers, and other members of staff members who are finding it difficult to get to their respective schools.

An eyewitness said that one of the lorries over-ran a barricade of protesters along Dallimore/Christ School area, which led to the death of two people.

The rape incident, according to a source, happened at the Fajuyi Park area of Ado-Ekiti metropolis around 8.30 p.m.

MEANWHILE, Spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the burning of the trucks and the gang-rape of the girls, said that hoodlums were gradually hijacking the protests, which he said, portrayed danger to the country.

“Every Nigerian or group has the legitimate right to protest but the moment you start destroying property, then it becomes another thing.

“We appeal to the youths to refrain from wanting the destruction of lives and property under the guise of protest.”

In the same vein, the Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, has frowned at the rape of victims by some hoodlums said to be #EndSARS protesters.

According to him, “rape and robbery cannot be the values of EndSARS protesters.”