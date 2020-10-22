Hoodlums Attack Customs Patrol Base In Ogun, Kill Assistant Inspector Of Customs

An officer attached to Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Solomon Alagye, was shot dead when suspected hoodlums attacked their base in Ogun State.

This development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Command, Hamned Oloyede, in a statement on Wednesday, October 21, stating that some hoodlums in their large numbers armed with guns, machetes, axes, charms and other dangerous weapons, attacked a Customs patrol base at Oke Ore, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday, October 20, at about 9 am.

According to Oloyede, the hoodlums shot at the personnel, leading to the death of Alagya, an Assistant Inspector of Customs, while another officer sustained gunshot injuries and is responding to treatment at the 192 Brigade Military Hospital Owode.

He said the Customs Area Comptroller, Michael Agbara, in response to the distress information about the attack, called for immediate reinforcements from Customs patrol teams and other security agencies including the Military and the Police.

“Unfortunately, the intervention teams could not reach the scene on time due to the roadblocks mounted by the EndSARS protesters. In addition to the fatal shooting of our officers, the hoodlums also damaged two Customs patrol vehicles and set another one ablaze. The hoodlums further escalated their mayhem and eventually looted all valuables items including Customs uniform in the said patrol base,” he added.

