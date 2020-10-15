Hoodlums attack #EndSARS protesters at Alausa, Berger

By Oziegbe Okoeki
Hoodlums on Thursday stormed Lagos Government House, Alausa and attacked #EndSARS protesters.
They arrived in BRT buses chasing the protesters away with clubs and cutlasses.
The hoodlums were also reported to have stormed the Berger end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to disrupt the peaceful protests.
According to the protesters, who slept overnight in the area, the hoodlums arrived around 8:00 am in large numbers.
They were said to be well-organised and armed.
An eye witness said they came in about 20 buses.
“We managed to copy one of the bus serial number: S/N 240171,” a protester said.
Debo Adebayo, popularly known as MC Macaroni, in a series of tweets, also recounted how they were chased away.
As the time of this report, the protesters have regrouped and returned to the entrance of the Lagos Assembly.
