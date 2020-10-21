Breaking News

Hoodlums attack TVC in Lagos

Hoodlums Wednesday attacked Television Continental (TVC) in Lagos despite the 24-hour curfew declared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We are told that hoodlums have entered into the building and we couldn’t continue with the show,” TVC host Morayo Afolabi-Brown said in an Instagram Live video.

“Hoodlums have entered TVC and they are attacking us and we don’t even know what to do and we are trying to be safe.”

“Help! Morayo others at risk. Hoodlums have invaded TVC’s building,” a TVC post said on its Facebook page.

The television is rumoured to be owned by the former governor of Lagos State and a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





