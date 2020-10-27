Hoodlums Attacked Me, Slashed My Hand And Took My N650, 000 – Actor Clems Ohameze

Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze, has cried out after hoodlums attacked him in Akwa Ibom and made away with his N650,000.

Ohameze narrated his ordeal while speaking with BBC Igbo, adding that the attack which happened last week cost him a lot.

The actor said that he was on his way to a movie location at Abak Road on Thursday, October 22, when he encountered the hoodlums.

According to Ohameze, he initially thought they were #EndSARS protesters but was surprised when he was attacked by the hoodlums after being identified.

He noted that they took his money, phones, damaged his car and also slashed his hand with a machete.

Ohameze said:

“It happened on Thursday in Uyo. The protesters, I ran into them. On recognizing me, they just didn’t want to bother. They took everything away from me.

“They took N650,000 from me, all my phones. Destroyed my car, slashed my hand with a machete. I did a police report when this happened. I was on Abak Road in Uyo. I went to work on a movie set of my own.”

Ohameze also revealed that he has been in an Uyo hospital since Thursday and was discharged on Sunday, October 25, adding that his attackers have pleaded guilty to assault to a police officer and are awaiting trial.

Like this: Like Loading...