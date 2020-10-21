hoodlums-burn-police-station-in-agege,-lagos

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Hoodlums on Wednesday afternoon set Isokoko Police station in the Isale Oja area of Agege on fire.

A source said the police tried unsuccessfully to deter the hoodlums that laid siege on the station located around the sprawling Agege market by firing continually until they were overpowered.

The source, who has family around the area, said: “The police must have fired up to 50 bullets but the tours were not moved. Those that had jerry cans of petrol must have been up to 100. They succeeded in setting the station on fire.”

Smokes from the fire could be seen many streets away.

About the same time on Wednesday, some residents of Fagba and environs located some kilometers away from Agege on Iju Road had to flee their homes following claims some groups were attacking homes.

An affected resident (names withheld) said she had to flee with her children with the help of a neighbor.

“As we speak, I and my family have run away from the house. I was sleeping when I heard a noise coming from outside only to see my neighbours running. They said the Hausas are burning houses and that they are coming to our street.

“The whole area is shattered running everywhere. I have been sick and I don’t even have the strength to run but I was lucky my neighbour helped my children and I to escape. We were up to 15 inside one car,” she said.