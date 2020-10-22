Hoodlums Destroy Orji Police Station, Share Weapons Among Themselves (VIDEO)

Hoodlums took to the streets of Imo on Wednesday, destroying public and private properties, especially police station.

In a disturbing video which has surfaced online, hoodlums could be seen vandalizing the Orji police station and sharing looted weapons among themselves.

Nigeria has ended in a state of turmoil following the #EndSARS protests which soon turned with infiltration of armed thugs and security operatives.

Similarly, a disturbing video of a mob lynching the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Agbara station surfaced on social media just as over four persons were allegedly killed by policemen.

The hoodlums also reportedly murdered three cops in retaliation at Makinde Police Station in Oshodi.

Residents said the station was razed before the hoodlums carted away vehicles and motorcycles without registration numbers.

Images of burnt buildings, including headquarters of The Nation Newspapers in Mushin, Television Continental (TVC) at Isheri, other media houses, emergency and safety offices/equipment, the Lekki and Ikoyi toll plazas, shopping malls, banks and hotels littered the social media.

Disturbing footages across the state showed anarchy reigning supreme as rampaging armed thugs besieged highbrow estates in Lekki and Victoria Garden City (VGC) in search of politically exposed persons.

At TVC, the mob who could not gain access into the building set vehicles ablaze and also touched a part of the building forcing a blackout on the station during the breakfast show.

Watch the video from Orji police station below:

