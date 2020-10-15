Hoodlums disrupt #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Some hoodlums at the early hours of Thursday in Osogbo capital of Osun dispersed scores of #ENDSARS protesters.

The protesters had converged as usual before hoodlums armed with cutlasses marched from Alekuwodo area towards Ola-Iya junction.

They were brandishing cutlasses warning no #EndSARS protesters should surface in the state because they have been disturbing commercial activities in the state for six days.

When the protesters saw how daring they were they scampered for safety.

Subsequently, protesters at Oke-Fia also ran from the scene of the protest to avoid casualties.