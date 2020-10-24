hoodlums-invade-sen.-folarin’s-residence,-cart-away-items-worth-n200m

Some suspected hoodlums on Saturday invaded the residence of Senator Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) in Ibadan and carted away empowerment materials worth N200 million.

The ugly incident was confirmed by Folarin during a radio programme, monitored on Saturday in Ibadan.

The items carted away were meant for constituency empowerment programme of the lawmaker, scheduled to take place in December. Among the items carted away are about 300 motorcycles, deep freezers and food items.

Folarin, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content and former Senate Leader, said he was relieved that no life was lost.

NAN reports that normalcy has since returned to the house following the intervention of security agents in the area.

Meanwhile, some residents of the area have condemned the act, saying there is a clear difference between protest and robbery.

The residents, who pleaded anonymity, said that the situation is seriously going out of hand, calling on the rampaging hoodlums to desist from the criminal act.

