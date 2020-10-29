hoodlums-kill-police-inspector,-cut-off-manhood-in-ebonyi

Fish out killers of police officers within seven days, Umahi orders LG chairmen

Suspected hoodlums under the guise of EndSARS protesters in Ebonyi have murdered a Police Inspector, Mr Egu Omini, and cut off his manhood. The hoodlums also snatched his AK-47 rifle after attacking a police station in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Philip Maku, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Loveth Odah, in Abakaliki yesterday.

The commissioner said the hoodlums regrouped in their large numbers on Monday, October 26, and invaded the Central Police Station, Abakaliki for the second time, setting the station ablaze including police patrol vehicles.

“Exhibit vehicles, tricycles/motorcycles and other police property is seen within the station were burnt; they shot sporadically at the policemen, and as a result gruesomely murdered Insp. Egu Omini, cut off his private part and snatched his AK-47 riffle.

“On October 21, the first of the protest in the state, two policemen, Paul Akpu and PC Ali Samson sustained bullet injuries and two days later one of the victims, Akpu died while on admission at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

“The hoodlums proceeded to B Division KpiriKpiri/C Division Ekumenyi (Eke-Abe Police Station) and set the two stations on fire, after looting exhibit motorcycles, plasma TVs, fans and other valuables from the exhibit rooms.

“On Wednesday, October 28, at about 4:00 a.m., the hoodlums again stormed Ezza North Divisional Headquarters, vandalized the building, burnt two vehicles, and exhibit motorcycles.

“They shot and wounded One Insp. Okewu Sunday and snatched his AK-47 rifle. The victim is currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” the statement said.

MEANWHILE, Governor Dave Umahi has asked chairmen of three Local Government Areas in Ebonyi State to fish out killers of police officers within the next seven days.

Umahi, however, noted that the perpetrators of violence may be granted amnesty should they surrender within the timeframe.

He said this at the New Government House, Abakaliki when the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Celestine Okoye, paid him a courtesy visit on the heels of recent attacks on police formations and personnel in the state.

The governor said: “I have called the three Local Government Chairmen and the coordinators. The people that came to destroy us are from these three local government areas. They have shown themselves.

“Some of them that have bullet wounds and have also confessed. So, I have called you to demand that you bring them to me. I am going to be giving you seven days to bring them to me and there will be no excuses.

“There are two ways we can approach it. If you bring them, I can show them amnesty and rehabilitate them but if you don’t bring them, I will fish them out of the forest.”

Umahi, however, said that the state has set aside N2.6 billion naira for over 2,600 youths drawn from the 13 council areas of the state.