Hoodlums kill policeman in Rivers

By Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

A policeman attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Rivers State has been killed by suspected hoodlums.

The F-SARS man, whose identity was not established at press time, was abducted and killed on Wednesday night at the boundary between Oyibo Local Government Area of the state and neighbouring Abia State.

A community source said on Thursday in Port Harcourt that the anti-robbery agent was on special duty in the community when he was abducted and killed. There was speculation that he was killed by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Oyibo, though The Nation could not confirm it.

The incident sparked rampage by youths in the area, with a source saying it took the intervention of a combined team of policemen  and other security agencies to disperse the youth. Police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident.

