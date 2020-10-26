hoodlums-loot-n120m-worth-of-drugs,-office-equipment-in-osun

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

As privates and public organizations are counting losses of invasion of hoodlums who are in search of COVID-19 palliative, the Osun State Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) have declared that N120million worth drugs and office equipment were damaged and looted on Saturday.

The management noted that N77.7 million drugs and office equipment were carted away while N42.3 million drugs and office equipment were damaged by hoodlums.

The management through the Executive Secretary of OHIS, Dr Adeniyi Ogini in a press briefing on Monday described the incident as unfortunate.

He said, “Rampaging hoodlums vandalized offices and carted away of electronics, ICT equipment, office furniture and medicines at the agency head office in Osogbo.

“The hoodlums who were said to have observed that there were many heavy-duty and luxurious vehicles moving in and out of the complex on Friday 23rd, October 2020 suspected that the warehouse must contain some COVID 19 palliatives and decided to storm the complex with all manner of weapons and tools on the said day.

“N77.7 million drugs and office equipment were carted away while N42.3 million drugs and office equipment were damaged by hoodlums,” he added.