Hoodlums planning to hijack #ENDSARS protest – NANS

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has cautioned #EndSARS protesters against throwing the country into unnecessary crisis.

NANS warned the protest was on the verge of being hijacked by hoodlums, expressing concerns the protests could develop into full-blown chaos if caution was not applied.

Its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Adeyemi Azeez told The Nation in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the protests had already been hijacked by hoodlums who may take advantage of the precarious situation to wreak havoc on other law-abiding citizens.

Azeez said although the activities of SARS and the entire Police Force should be reformed for optimal performance, but added that utmost caution should be taken lest the country be set on fire.

He warned with the current security challenges in the country, Nigeria could not risk a breakdown of order of national magnitude.

“Information at our disposal revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the nationwide protest in a bid to cause chaos and throw the country into crisis.

“We are also aware that some internet fraudsters in a bid to continue perpetrating their criminal acts are mobilising hoodlums to protest against the activities of SARS who have been clamping down on them.

“We want to call the attention of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to the plans of these hoodlums and their devilish plans.

“It is important that the IGP had ordered the ban of SARS and other Tactical Units on Nigerian roads. The IGP ordered that men of the FSARS should no longer conduct checks neither should mount roadblocks but the people behind these protests are not satisfied with this.

“The police should not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone caught disturbing the peace of the public or causing violence all in the name of protest.”

The student body dissociated itself from the revolution now Movement led by the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore.

The students’ umbrella body insisted it will not be part of “any unlawful gathering” in the name of revolution, describing the movement as unnecessary.

The NANS spokesperson noted it borders on insanity for any reasonable Nigerian to “instigate” Nigerians against the Federal Government at a time when Nigeria is battling with a myriad of security challenges.

“Exercising rights to freedom of speech, association and assembly should be with decorum and Nigerian Students will not be part of any unlawful gathering in the name of revolution.

“The “RevolutionNowMovement” call for mass action across the country against the Federal Government of Nigeria is uncalled for.

“At a time when Nigeria is battling with a myriad of security challenges, no sane or right-thinking individual will be instigating the populace against the Government.

“We call on Nigerian students and youth, in general, to always be law-abiding and not to allow anybody or agents of the fourth columnist to use them as cannon fodder,” he said.