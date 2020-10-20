hoodlums-set-orile-iganmu-police-station-on-fire

A group of people suspected to be hoodlums have burnt down the police station situated in Orile-Iganmu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around 09.45 am.

The police station services both Iganmu community in Apapa Iganmu and Orile Community in Coker/Aguda.

It is unclear the demands of the hoodlums who set the police station ablaze.

Following the destruction of the police station, many #EndSARS protesters have taken to social media to condemn the action of the hoodlums.

They insist they have nothing to do with the incident noting that there was no #EndSARS protest in Orile area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

See tweets containing photos and videos from the incident below…

Breaking News 📰!!!! Thugs set Orílẹ̀ Iganmu Police Station on Fire 🔥. Note 🗒: Let this be know that #EndSARS has nothing to do with this event, we have been Peaceful with our Protest. Thanks.#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/6WHXKeuJwR — #EndSARS (@BLIS_UP) October 20, 2020

Orile iganmu police station is currently on fire. Hoodlums wants to sabotage our efforts to #Endsars Setting police stations on fire is part of the government’s game plan, but we will surely win this fight. — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) October 20, 2020

Orile iganmu police station is currently on fire. Hoodlums wants to sabotage our efforts to #Endsars Setting police stations on fire is part of the government’s game plan, but we will surely win this fight. — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) October 20, 2020

Let it be known that our peaceful protesters never did this.Thugs have set a Police Station in Orile Iganmu on fire. Some minutes ago in Lagos State. RT for awareness pic.twitter.com/B9qEL2RxtQ — Lagos Highpriest #EndSARS #EndSWAT (@lagoshighpriest) October 20, 2020

Scene of the Police Station set on fire at Orile Iganmu this morning.#EndBadGoveranceInNigeria #EndSARS #SideWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/7Wcckz31OB — Aisha Yesufu #SARSMustEnd (@MrOnos147) October 20, 2020