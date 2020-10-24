hoodlums-vandalise,-loot-properties-in-calabar

Nsa Gill, Calabar

…Ndoma-Egba, Senator Bassey, other houses vandalised

The security situation in Calabar, the Cross River State capital has deteriorated despite a 24-hour curfew declared by the State Governor Prof. Ben Ayade Friday evening and followed up with a statewide broadcast where he called for calm.

From the evening of Friday to the noon hours of Saturday, it has been a near state of anarchy in some areas of the state capital as hoodlums took over streets moving from place to place, vandalizing public and private property; looting and setting some ablaze.

As of the time of this report, places attacked so far are:

1. State NLC office-vandalised

2. INEC office on Marian road, burnt down

3. SEMA office along barracks road—looted and burnt down

4. CTRA office (100 Marian)–vandalised

5. Department of Petroleum Resources—vandalised

6. Atakpa Police Station—burnt down

7. NDDC State office –vandalised

8. Valuemat Supermarket—vandalised

9. Ministry of Works warehouse—burnt down

10. Cross River State Roll back Malaria centre—vandalised

11. Bulavaard joint (Bar and restaurants)—vandalised

12. First Bank branch 8 miles—vandalised

13. WAEC office— burnt down

14. Fed Psychiatric hospital–vandalised

15. Access Bank Mayne Avenue-vandalised

16. Senator Gershom Bassey resudent.- vandalized and looted.

17. Sen. Gershom Bassey late father’s house – vandalized, looted and set ablaze.

18. Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba’s resident – Vandalised and looted.

19. Cold Stone Ice cream along Marian road – vandalised and looted.

20. IBENMOORE phone shop and accessories – Vandalised and looted.



…among many others