Horoya’s Sakin predict tough test against Pyramids

By Tunde Liadi

HOROYA FC Striker Bolaji Simeon Sakin has stressed that his Guinean club won’t be taking Pyramids of Egypt lightly when they clash in tonight’s CAF Confederation Cup semi-final tie at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat Morocco.

Horoya defeated Enyimba 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-final in early March this year while Pyramids dispatched off Zanaco of Zambia 3-1 on aggregate also but the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic meant that the remaining games had to be put on hold until now.

“We were at our base in Conakry training and preparing for the competition but 15 days to our game with Pyramids we traveled here (Morocco) to prepare for the game,” the former Rivers United striker said. “Well, we all know it will not be easy for us but we will put in all our best to make sure we reach our goal.

“It was a good experience and scoring against them (Enyimba) was like helping myself also because many of our fans were saying I will not play the match well because I’m from Nigeria.

“For them (Pyramids) to be on semifinals that mean they have something to offer so it will be a tough game but I pray we win.

“Plenty things have to be done in terms of our league matches, players’ welfare, salaries, and other things; so we have a lot to do,” he noted.