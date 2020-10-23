hotel-footage-shows-woman-fleeing-after-‘drugging-and-robbing’-man-she-met-earlier-at-a-casino

By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

A woman accused of drugging and robbing a man after having drinks with him at a Florida casino has been seen fleeing his hotel room moments after the alleged encounter.

The surveillance footage was released by authorities in Broward County this week as they continue to search for the suspect who was last seen leaving the Comfort Suites in Dania Beach on September 11.

Police say the woman had met the Georgia man earlier at a local casino bar where they spent the night drinking and gambling before she offered to drive him back to his hotel.

Hotel surveillance footage released this week shows the woman and the man, who is from Georgia, arriving at his hotel room on September 11

The woman, who was wearing a grey long-sleeve maxi dress, is seen following the man inside

Moments later she is seen coming out of the room but places something in the doorway to prevent it from locking

The alleged victim claimed he continued drinking there and recalled how the woman encouraging him to ‘drink up’.

He then awoke the next morning to find she was gone along with $9,000 he had in cash, according to police.

He also claimed there had been a ‘white substance’ left over in his drinking glass.

The newly released video footage has shed light on the moments leading up to the alleged robbery and her escape.

The pair are seen arriving together before taking the elevator up to the man’s room.

The man, whose face is blurred out, opens the door and they both enter the room.

She walks around the hallway for a few seconds before finally heading towards the elevator to exit the building

Footage from the hotel parking lot shows her speed walking as she heads to her car

A few moments later, the woman, who is wearing a gray long-sleeve maxi dress and baseball cap, is seen coming out and putting something in the opening of the door to keep it ajar.

She walks around the hallway for a few seconds before finally heading towards the elevator to exit the building.

Footage from the hotel parking lot shows her speed walking as she heads to her car.

The man is not seen emerging from the room again.

Police say she was last seen in a white four-door vehicle, although the model is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach Detective Taylor Smith at 954-518-0153 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) for anonymous tips.