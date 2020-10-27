House Judiciary committee trolls Hillary by saying Happy Birthday after Amy Coney Barrett confirmed

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:04 EDT, 27 October 2020 | Updated: 00:04 EDT, 27 October 2020

The House Judiciary Committee Republicans trolled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday night mocking her as they tweeted ‘Happy Birthday’ shortly after Amy Coney Barrett had been confirmed to the Supreme Court by the Senate.

‘Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton!’ the tweet read.

The message was posted on the House Judiciary GOP Twitter account and was likely written by its Ranking Member, Congressman Jim Jordan.

The message came minutes after Barrett was confirmed 52-48 in a Senate vote.

The House Judiciary GOP Twitter account wished Hillary Clinton ‘Happy Birthday’ shortly after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed

Although Clinton did not respond directly to the tweet she urged people to vote in next Tuesday’s election and turf Senate Republicans out

Senator Susan Collins of Maine was the only Republican to cross party lines and oppose the nominee.

Clinton, who was celebrating her 73rd birthday on Monday had condemned Barrett’s confirmation on Monday night and although she did not respond directly to the tweet she called on Americans to vote GOP senators out.

‘Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out,’ she tweeted minutes after receiving her birthday greeting.

The House Judiciary tweet generated a mixture of responses with Republican voters gleefully celebrating the ‘gift’ of the Supreme Court Justice confirmation being held on Clinton’s birthday, while others appeared shocked at the petulant nature of the message.

‘Are you 12’ added one. ‘No one can ever accuse the GOP of having class, that’s for sure’, added another.

‘This tweet proves that a 13yo runs this account,’ added another.

Before the Senate vote took place, Clinton reiterated the case that many Democrats who are critical of Barrett’s nomination had made.

Before the Senate vote took place, Clinton reiterated the case that many who are critical of Barrett’s nomination have made

The former presidential hopeful posted a black and white photograph of herself from her school days

‘It is an insult to the American people that the GOP is ramming through a Supreme Court justice with just eight days until the end of an election in which nearly 60 million people have already voted.’

Earlier in the day Clinton used her birthday to reach out to voters in an appeal to defeat Trump who had defeated her in 2016.

The former presidential hopeful posted a black and white photograph of herself from her school days with the caption: ‘It’s my birthday. Here’s my one wish: that you reach out to one person in your life who may not vote this year and encourage them to turn out for Biden-Harris. All of us have more power than we know,’ she tweeted.

Supporters of Amy Coney Barrett quickly seized upon Clinton’s tweet and made it their own

One Twitter user creatively used a shot of Barrett’s confirmation hearings together with a picture of Hillary Clinton

Barrett was sworn later on Monday night at a White House ceremony with President Trump and Justice Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court’s longest-serving justice.

It means that Republicans have succeeded in installing a third Trump justice on the court, locking in a conservative majority for years to come.

On Tuesday, Barrett will take her judicial oath in a private ceremony with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

A number of Twitter users were not impressed with the nature of the original tweet by the GOP

First words as a Justice: Amy Coney Barrett takes the oath of office as Donald Trump savors the confirmation of the third justice of his presidency